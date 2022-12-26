'I don't compare myself to others,' Karan Veer Mehra

What prompted you to take up a role in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

Apart from the fact that I get to work with the best production house, the best producer (Rajan Shahi), I took up this role because this is such a popular show.

Do you feel the pressure as you entered the show mid-way?

The pressure is always there. If it’s a running show or a new show, you have to give your hundred per cent. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping the show and my character get love from the audience.

Describe your character.

My character is called Vikrant Desai, a Gujarati doctor. He is a family man.

Did you follow the show? What did you like about it?

Yes, I did and I loved the chemistry between Kanha (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sayuri (Hiba Nawab). It’s so organic, pure and respectful.

You have worked with Rajan Shahi in Amrit Manthan in the past. Throw light on the association.

He is a dream to work with. He builds every character with minute details. I enjoy the nuances and love the journey my character goes through.

Which was your last show?

My last show was Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which used to air on Sony SAB.

What has been the landmark in your career?

My career has gone through ups and downs, so it is difficult to pinpoint a particular landmark. Let’s hope this role becomes one.

What is the best thing you like about the entertainment industry?

The best thing about the industry is if you are ready to work hard and have talent, it will keep giving you chances. So, I count my blessings and thank God for letting me choose this industry.

What have been your learnings as an actor?

Not just as an actor but as a human being, my learnings have been - work hard and be humble. I have stopped comparing myself with others. I just want to better myself each day as a human being and as an actor.