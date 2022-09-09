'I don't relate to my character,' says Shehzada Dhami, who is a part of Dangal TV's show Shubh Shagun

Tell us about your role in Shubh Shagun.

I play a character called Shubh, who is a rich businessman. His sister is his world and the character shades are different from what I have done in the past. Living a new life with every character is an inspiration.

How has been the response for your character?

The response has been very good. It was a bit different for me as I had to cut my hair short and shave my mustache. People have loved the look and want me to continue with it.

How much do you relate to your character in the show?

I actually don’t relate to my character. It’s an actor’s job to get into the skin of the character.

The show is about sibling love. Do you have siblings in real life? If yes, how protective are you of him/her?

I do have older siblings, who are protective of me. Family is very important to me.

What is the most challenging part of being a television actor?

If you are working in a daily soap you are committed to the show first and then your personal life. Nothing has been challenging for me acting-wise. I understand the character and I play the role. For me, the most challenging part has been maintaining my fitness routine because I can never skip the gym. When I am shooting, I go to the gym after shooting at whatever time my shoot ends.

The entertainment industry is very uncertain in terms of opportunities. Today there is work, tomorrow there is none. What is your take?

By the grace of Waheguruji, I keep getting work offers. Whether I take up an offer or not, is secondary, but I keep getting work.

Everyone wants to do different kinds of roles but sometimes the roles of your choice are just not there. What do you have to say?

I only play characters that I love. I won’t give auditions if I don’t like the character or if I don’t understand the character. I don’t complicate things. I follow my instincts.

You got injured on the sets recently. What happened exactly?

I was 20 feet above the ground level and on a harness. The harness broke and I fell on the car roof. There was an injury on my feet but I am ok now.

Do you enjoy doing stunts and action sequences?

I am into martial arts and hence I am inclined towards action sequences. The adrenaline rush to do action is a different feeling. Also, you realise how important your fitness is.