'I don't see TV evolving much — Rohit Purohit talks about content

IANS

Rohit Purohit, who is known for his work in shows like Shaurya Aur Suhani, Arjun, Razia Sultan, and Porus among others, shared his opinion on the TV industry, saying he doesn’t see it evolving much, and can’t see much changes.

Talking about the same, Rohit said, “I don’t see TV evolving so much because it is still believed that the audience for TV is the same audience that used to watch previous shows. Though I wanted it to evolve, unfortunately, I don’t see TV evolving that much.”

“When any show starts, the story is initially very interesting and different, but after a point, everyone becomes almost similar, be it makers, channels, and the marketing team. They get the same feedback that they want to see a certain type of storyline when watching TV,” he shared.

The Encounter fame actor said, “People have different choices for film and OTT, but for TV, I think it still needs to evolve. I can’t see many changes, but yes, there are certain makers who don’t care about the TRPs; they only tell the story they want to tell.” Rohit is currently seen playing the character of Gaurav in Gauna: Ek Pratha. It stars Krutika Desai, Akhil Vaid, Parvati Sehgal in pivotal roles.