I got emotional…Tom Cruise on reuniting with Val Kilmer

Maverick and Iceman had an emotional reunion on the sets of Top Gun: Maverick, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to 1986 classic hit Top Gun, marked Cruise’s return as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The film also had Val Kilmer reprising the role of Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.
Tom said he was in tears when he saw Kilmer perform. “I just want to say that was pretty emotional, I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “For him to come back and play that character… He’s such a powerful actor, that he instantly became that character again… You’re looking at Iceman... I was crying, I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work,” he added. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and not made many appearances since then.
Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both films, previously said that Cruise was firm about the sequel, including Kilmer, who is now cancer-free.
