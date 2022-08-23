Rajniesh Duggall is all set to make his daily soap debut with Zee TV's upcoming show 'Sanjog'. The actor talks about his role &more

You are the winner of Mr India and represented India at Mr International competition. From modelling to acting, how has the transition been?

When I did my first music video, Chor Do Anchal, for Bombay Vikings, it was the first time that I faced the moving camera. Then I started training under theatre coach Raj Jagdishan and Girish Dhamija, who is a known writer.

You will be seen on TV after two years. What kept you busy during this gap?

I was shooting for a film titled Bagawat. It’s a sequel to Shudra. I am playing a Dalit freedom fighter in it. Then I shot for the web series Inspector Avinash, which went on for one-and-a- half years.

Tell us about this new show Sanjog.

Sanjog is an intense family drama showcasing the journey of two mothers — Amrita and Gauri — hailing from diverse backgrounds. I am playing Amrita’s husband Rajiv Kothari, who runs a successful jewellery business.

After doing mythological shows, this is your first family drama. What made you switch the genre?

Yes, I have played Lord Krishna on screen. In fact, I have done supernatural shows and thrillers as well. But this is my first family drama. When I heard the story, I really liked it and it is a great subject.

You are the winner of a reality show. Do you think these help boost an actor’s career?

I think it definitely gives a boost to an actor’s career, as it brings a lot of popularity.

Are you open to working on OTT? If yes, what type of show would you prefer to do?

As an actor, I love all the mediums. I have done a few shows on OTT already. If given a chance, I would like to do shows which have an Army background or something like Mirzapur. I am great with Awadhi language.

Your Instagram bio says ‘Traveller’ — what’s your favourite tourist place and why?

I love travelling. I feel travelling is the best way of rebooting yourself. My wife Pallavi, daughter Riya and I love travelling. I love to visit Rishikesh and Shimla in India, and London is my favorite international destination.

On the movie front, any upcoming project?

Bagawat is in the pipeline as of now. I am not signing any more films because I am doing this TV show.