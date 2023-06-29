Director Suparn S Varma talked about his upcoming web series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha starring Kajol and shared his love for courtroom dramas and the kind of research he did while making this show.
He said, “I love courtroom dramas and I researched this with a consulting lawyer, Priyanka Khimani in depth. We went to the High Court and the Sessions Court to see how it functions. The lawyers, all know each other, they’re not really rivals, they might be having cases which at times conflict with each other, but they are colleagues this is something I bought out because these are real people, they have lives outside the courtroom, and our show deals 70 per cent with what’s happening outside the courtroom in the lives of these characters.’ “So, I wanted to bring that out - that this is a job and there is a lot of intensity because the stakes in a courtroom are really high. I wanted to bring that about in an interesting fashion and do it as real as possible as we wanted to keep the dignity of the profession in mind,” he added.
