I love travelling, says actress Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla is a travel enthusiast. She travelled to Hyderabad, Manali, Chennai, Hardwar, Dubai and Deolali last year. In 2022 too, she plans to explore more. “I love travelling. For me, it is a very enriching experience. We get to learn new things, meet new people from different spheres of life and cultures. It gives us an understanding of the broader perspective of things and this process is soul-satisfying. Being in the acting profession, I am grateful because I get to travel for my work to different destinations,” says Bhumika Chawla.

Actors constantly need short breaks to rejuvenate. She adds, “Being busy with daily work and chores, the canvas that we have within us gets filled up to the brim. We need to make ourselves blank again, which means we need to find peace to start all over again and refill our canvas.”

While travelling, she carries books. The other must-haves include toiletries, some basic items, books and shoes of her sons. “The destination I want to visit again is Manali. My earlier trip to the place was nice. When we went there last time it was snowing. Another destination in my wish-list is Turkey, Skipton and Brighton in the UK,” she says.