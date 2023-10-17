'I never ever thought of acting,' Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Ekta Saraiya

Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Ekta Saraiya talks about how and when she realised her love for acting.

“I have done my specialisation in hospitality administration management and since I love travelling. I wanted to get into the airline industry. But as they say nothing goes as planned and destiny had something else in store for me. I was a model in my college days and after I bagged the best female model in the All India College Fest - Mood Indigo. Somehow my pictures reached Balaji Telefilms and they approached me to play the character of Mauli in their iconic show Kahiin Toh Hoga. There has been no looking back since then,” she says.

Joining the entertainment industry was absolutely unplanned.

So, Ekta just gave it a shot only to realise that she wants to do only this.

“I never ever thought of acting but when this call from Balaji came my way, my parents told me to give it a shot. It’s been 18 years since then and I cannot think of anything else ever anymore than facing the camera and hearing the word – action. I really have been blessed when it comes to matters related to family, especially my parents as they have always been supportive with whatever decisions I have taken in life! It has been 10 years since

I got married and I have received the same kind of support from my in-laws and my husband as well,” she adds.