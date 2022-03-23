Known for several hit shows, actress Hiba Nawab is now seen in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albela. Here is a chit-chat with her

Woh Toh Hai Albela showcases family relationships, which seems to be a hit genre on television. What’s your take?

It’s majorly a family drama but what makes our show stand out is the script, which is very strong. The characters are very well-etched and the show will make the audience go crazy.

Can you share details of your character in the show?

I play Sayuri Sharma. She is a very strong and level-headed woman. There is no man in the family, so she has to take care of everyone’s needs. At the same time, she is very colourful and vibrant.

What attracted you to the character and how much do you relate to it?

Sayuri is a multi-tasker, she is very spontaneous and she is very mature. I feel with time I have also become like her. In real life, I am inspired by my mother.

Is this your first show of 2022? As an actor, is it good to take a break?

It’s important to take a little break not just as an actor, but as a human being as well because with all the hard work and the busy schedule, you miss out on so much. So, you need some time off. Also, when you essay one particular character, you become that person and you need a break to get over it.

How do you take up every new show? Is it adventurous or challenging?

Taking up a new character or a new show is a big challenge and adventure at the same time. I am back to this genre after five years.

These days be it the storyline or the characters, they are very relatable. Do you feel it helps build a connection with the audience?

I think relating to the character is really important. Even as an actor, I relate to my character because whenever I perform its 50 per cent me and 50 per cent of the character.

What did you do during the pandemic?

I was working when it all started. The initial days were very scary; we were taking precautions but still a few of my co-actors got really sick in the beginning and the situation was quite frightening. More than anything else, it was very depressing and I don’t want to go back to those days. Now, I just hope that we continue working in a better environment.