I repair, says Big B

Amitabh Bachchan misses the fun and frolic on the ramp. Are you wondering what makes us think so? Check his latest Instagram post. Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, Big B posted a throwback picture of himself from the ramp. In that frame, Amitabh was dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with white embroidery embossed on the kurta. The superstar completed the look with white shoes and black shades.
“...Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery… I repair...Hope to be back on the ramp soon...” Amitabh wrote in the caption and shared a folded hands emoji and a rose with it.
