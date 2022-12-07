Rohit Mehta is cheering for Brazil

Rohit Mehta is a football fan and he is in Qatar to catch the live action. The actor talks about the team he is supporting and the condition of football in India. “I am a big Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fan. I admire both these legends because they have their own unique style of playing. Being an ardent football lover I can’t choose one of them,” says Rohit.

For Rohit, football is like a meditation. He adds, “You get completely engrossed in the game. Actually football requires everything: stamina, strategy, skills, team work and focus. If you are not focused on the ball, your game is gone. I don’t think any sport demands that much commitment. Football is the most popular sport for a reason. I support Brazil because when I was young and started watching football, the first match I saw was of Brazil and I saw Ronaldo playing for the team. Since then Brazil is the team I always cheer for.”

On football’s craze in India, he says, “It is getting its due. Indian Super League is doing great, and the Northeast India is full of football culture. It is not as commercial as cricket but still it’s much better than before. I wanted to be a footballer and my father said ‘Beta play cricket, not football’.”