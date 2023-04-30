ANI

Blake Lively is the favourite of the Met Gala. Fans wait with bated breath to check her style quotient. But this year, the Gossip Girl actor won’t be spotted at the event.

According to reports, the actor has confirmed that she won’t be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. But the fashionista has also said that she will be keeping an eye on this year’s red carpet looks, which is based on the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

“I will be watching,” she said and joked that she’ll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look “on my couch on Monday.” At last year’s event, Blake stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. Then, in a striking transformation, the bow was untied on the carpet to reveal green fabric.

It was an iconic and methodical ensemble that paid homage to New York City (and the Met Gala theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion) in more ways than one.