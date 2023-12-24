‘I will keep trying’

PTI

The likes of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have defined the norms for playing a Bollywood hero in Hindi cinema, says actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who aims to carve out a space for himself by mixing the concept of heroism with content.

It was his dream to be a Bollywood hero and Chaturvedi, known for his movies such as Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhooth, plans to do it by breaking the mould.

“I don’t want to define myself as a conventional Bollywood hero... What I’m trying to do is to find and build my space, redefine it a little bit, break the mould a little bit, where it’s a good combination of content and heroism for me. I’ll keep trying. Also, it’s trial and error for me because I’m quite new,” the actor said.

Chaturvedi said it would be futile for him to think that he could match Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to playing a hero in Hindi cinema.

“You cannot want to be like them because you can never be like them, as they are too great. I just want to keep trying till I get my own mould. That’s the dream where many people can watch and enjoy it. And wherever or whatever it is, you never know because you can’t plan this,” the actor, 30, said.

One of Chaturvedi’s upcoming features is Yudhra, a romantic action-thriller. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar of Mom fame and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. “I would like to do full blown (action films),” he said.

