‘I work well under pressure’: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Janam Janam Ka Saath actress Sneha Jain talks about her journey in the industry

What has been your biggest struggle so far?

The industry can be a tough place to be, and with the added pressure of social media, things are definitely not easy.

How did you get a break in the television industry?

I always wanted to be an actor. I did Barry John’s acting course, and after that, I did theatre. I started getting small roles. I took my time, but I love that I’ve worked myself up to this point.

How do you prepare for a role?

In a TV drama, you don’t have much to do. I work well under pressure, but it depends from scene to scene.

What do you think is the most important quality an actor should have to succeed in the industry?

An actor should have the security of knowing that no one is going to take away his/her talent. One should be sensitive enough to feel every emotion.

How do you balance your personal life and work?

It is difficult as I am working for 12–13 hours and don’t have time to plan my personal stuff. But eventually, one learns to strike a balance.

Do you think people are influenced by the portrayals of women they see on TV?

People are so connected to us, and they do get influenced. People send the voice notes and clippings, telling us that they are so inspired. It’s necessary to bring out such stories so that we can convey our message to the people of rural areas. As women, we should inspire other women.

Do casting couches still exist in the industry?

I am talented and hardworking, and I believe in my talent. The performance of an actor is what matters, not other services. I don’t believe in shortcuts, and I believe in working harder to achieve the things in my life.

