‘I wrote to release pent-up emotions,’ says Twinkle Chawle

Tell us about your journey.

I’m from Paraswada (Balaghat), Madhya Pradesh. I have done engineering and MBA. But I discovered my true passion during the lockdown.

How did you discover your love for writing?

I have been into reading since I was a kid, and it’s all thanks to my grandfather. He had a big collection of novels and stories, and we used to read and discuss. Back then, I never thought this love for reading would lead me towards professional writing.

What triggered it?

The lockdown brought some tough financial challenges, especially as I was preparing for government exams. Then I lost my grandfather. The stress and uncertainty started affecting my mental health, leading to depression. That’s when I turned to writing as a way to release my pent-up stress and emotions.

How did you begin your writing journey?

I found Pocket FM by accident. I was browsing online, looking for some good stories, and then I stumbled upon this platform. I decided to send them a sample of my writing, and to my surprise, they replied quickly.

How was your experience of writing your first audio series, Rock & Roll?

Writing Rock & Roll was so exciting. It was my first story for Pocket FM, and at the same time, I was studying for a career in banking. I didn’t have any professional writing experience, so I had to use my imagination to paint a clear picture for the listeners.

What inspired you to create Arjun Ki Dulhaniya?

Arjun Ki Dulhaniya blends multiple genres like love, thriller, and action. I always wanted to create a story that had all these elements. Arjun, the protagonist, is a character with a twist—jovial, strong, and deeply religious. Crafting a character engaged to three women, leading a secret mission, and experiencing a budding romance was both challenging and exciting. I focused on character development and engaging story elements.

How did your family react when they discovered your writing career?

At first, I didn’t tell my family about my writing. But when I got my first payment, I had to share the news. They were happy about it. They were excited to know that I was not only doing what I loved but also making money from it. I made them proud by becoming the first writer in our family.

What keeps you motivated?

The comments and feedback from my listeners mean the world to me. They motivate me and fill me with happiness. Knowing that my stories connect with them and bring joy to their lives is the best feeling and keeps me inspired.

