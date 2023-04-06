IAS officer Abhishek Singh and Harrdy Sandhu’s musical hit YaadAati Hai has a real- life connection

Yaad Aati Hai, sung by Harrdy Sandhu and featuring IAS officer Abhishek Singh, is being loved for its heart wrenching music and noteworthy performance.
Abhishek has an interesting story to share that has a connection with Yaad Aati Hai. He said, “My father, who was serving as a police officer, was stationed in a remote village in Bundelkhand region. He was warned by a dacoit not to meddle in the criminal activities or there would be serious consequences. He continued to serve undeterred. Yaad Aati Hai portrays a similar story of a police officer.”
