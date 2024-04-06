Idea of exploring a new world was bracing for me: Jonathan Nolan on post-apocalyptic show ‘Fallout’

PTI

Fallout is a story about the end of the world but it is also about the beginning of many new ones, says writer-director Jonathan Nolan, who is exploring dystopia again after hit show Westworld. Nolan has been the co-writer on many of his brother, filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s films, such as The Prestige, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, and Memento.

Nolan has been a fan of the game series, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players navigate through the wasteland and encounter mutated creatures and other survivors. He believes despite its dystopian setting, there is an unexpected thread of optimism that runs through the games and his show.