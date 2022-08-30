Indian-American family installs Amitabh Bachchan's statue outside New Jersey home

PTI

To express their love and admiration for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, an Indian-American family has come up with an out-of-the-box idea and installed a life-size statue of their “God” outside their home in the Edison City of New Jersey.

Some 600 people gathered outside the house of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, often called ‘Little India’ for being home to a significantly large Indian-American population, when the statue was formally unveiled by eminent community leader Albert Jasani. The statue is placed inside a large glass box. The ceremony was accompanied by the bursting of fire-crackers and an impromptu dance by a fan club of the 79-year-old Indian superstar.

“He is nothing less than a God to me and my wife,” Gopi Seth said. “The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life, but also the real-life … how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …”

