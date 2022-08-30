Indian-American family installs Amitabh Bachchan's statue outside New Jersey home

To express their love and admiration for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, an Indian-American family has come up with an out-of-the-box idea and installed a life-size statue of their “God” outside their home in the Edison City of New Jersey.
Some 600 people gathered outside the house of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, often called ‘Little India’ for being home to a significantly large Indian-American population, when the statue was formally unveiled by eminent community leader Albert Jasani. The statue is placed inside a large glass box. The ceremony was accompanied by the bursting of fire-crackers and an impromptu dance by a fan club of the 79-year-old Indian superstar.
“He is nothing less than a God to me and my wife,” Gopi Seth said. “The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life, but also the real-life … how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...