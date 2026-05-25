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Home / Lifestyle / Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting rumours

Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting rumours

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PTI
Updated At : 07:22 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Idris Elba is not part of James Bond 2026 so far
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Hollywood actor Idris Elba has cleared the rumours claiming he was considered for the role of the next James Bond and said he was never in the race."Honestly not in the race ever...My name's not getting thrown out, no way," he said. "They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait — it's going to be amazing," he added.
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Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began the search for the next James Bond, marking the start of casting. The studio has reportedly hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on Game of Thrones, The Crown, and several Star Wars films, to help find the successor to Daniel Craig.

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The next instalment, tentatively titled Bond 26, will be the first "James Bond" film developed under Amazon MGM following its acquisition of MGM Studios and a later joint venture with long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

The creative team for the project is already in place. Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Dune: Part Two, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, will direct the film. The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.

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The Bond franchise, which began in 1962, has previously been led by actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig across five films from 2006 to 2021.

Elba will next feature in Masters of the Universe.

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