Idris Elba finally opens up on playing James Bond

Pacific Rim star Idris Elba might have delivered a number of hit films, but the role he gets asked about the most is one he never played. The actor finally opened up on being faced questions about him taking over the reins as James Bond. Elba is not keen on stepping into the shoes of the agent.

“I’m not gonna lie,” he said in the most recent episode of The Shop podcast. “Every corner of the world I go - and I’m talking about different cultures - they always go: ‘Bond’!” Elba said,

“I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be… Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond’,” he shared. — IANS