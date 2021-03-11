If looks could kill, literally!

Sheetal

Celebs have always been role models for people when it comes to fashion and lifestyle choices, but often influencer culture sets unrealistic standards. In times when fashion has become inclusive of all body types, Kim Kardashian’s latest Met Gala outfit has once again spawned a debate on diets and beauty standards. It has also highlighted the pressure on celebs to look good and presentable at all times.

It’s a concern

It’s the dresses that should fit people and not the other way around. As Kim Kardashian pulled a Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022, her interview drew a lot of flak from body positivity activists. She lost 16 pounds in three weeks, which generated concern that high school girls would also starve themselves to fit into their prom dresses.

In Kim’s defence, shared her personal trainer, “It was done in a healthy way.” It’s Kim’s choice of dress (Marilyn Monroe’s outfit), which led her to the drastic step. She said, “I always thought she (Marilyn) was extremely curvy. So, when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it could not be altered.”

Celeb’s cosmetic surgeries fall under the same ‘wrong’ body goals.

Singer Adele faced trolls for her weight

Handling pressure

Gigi Hadid once said about the pressure to be a certain body type, “No, I don’t have the same body type as other models. Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body. If I didn’t have the body I do, I wouldn’t have the career I do.” Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Pink, Jameela Jamil and Adele have had to put up with trolls too. “I would only lose weight if it affected my health or sex life, which it doesn’t,” said Adele. Even our very own Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, had to face trolls for having gained a few pounds after the win.

Are you filter-fake?

The filter trend on social media apps is another issue. Paris Hilton had spoken out about how filters were harmful for youngsters. Haq Se actress Nikkesha says, “Everything that glitters isn’t gold. It’s sometimes filtered and edited. One should stop following celebrities for an hour-glass figure or perfect skin. It’s all about marketing.”

Jennifer Lopez

Talking facts

‘How can one expect to shed pounds in a month that were gained over years? In realistic terms, maximum one or two kilos per month can be lost. By sheer luck as well as fast metabolism, it could reach up to three, but never more than that. Also, body shaming cannot be used as an excuse to stay unhealthy. Unless you have a prior medical condition, excess BMI, barring a few kilos, is an invitation to disease,” says Monika Singh, nutritionist.

Visual medium

“As actors, there is definitely pressure to look a certain way. Celebrities don’t always tell you the whole truth and how much it takes to look the way they do. So, instead of getting caught up in becoming someone else, it’s important to understand your own body. I started out as a model and the stress of staying thin was there. I wouldn’t say I was on a diet, but was constantly aware of what’s on my plate.”

Namrata Sheth, actress

Tried and tested

I was a chubby baby. In grade eight, when I was subjected to teasing it led me to a crash diet; I had only fruits, egg whites and salads. In two or three months, I lost a lot of weight. But do I recommend that? No. Recently, I tried intermittent fasting and slowly went up to 15 hours but it backfired. B-town is full of actors who don’t fall under the perfect body category.

Akanksha Malhotra, actress