If Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 in cinemas and Citadel on OTT serve as the main course, wait till you find out what follows as side dishes this week…

FROM period dramas to spy actioners, supernatural thrillers to reality TV and sequels, from Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 to much awaited Citadel, U-Turn and The Song of Scorpions top the entertainment scene this week. Meanwhile, cinemas compete with OTT to win viewers...

Dasara

In the cinemas

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2

Director: Mani Ratnam

Ponniyin Selvan-2

The biggest release this Friday is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2. Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play prominent roles in this Tamil-language epic film. Direction by the legendary Ratnam and music by AR Rahman, viewers’ expectations for this adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s magnum opus novel of the same name, are sky high. Releasing on April 28

Bad Boy

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Bad Boy is a Hindi romantic comedy that revolves around a middle-class boy who falls in love with a highly educated girl. Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty makes his debut. Debutant Amrin will play Namashi’s love interest. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Releasing on April 28

The Song of Scorpions

Director: Anup Singh

Swiss-French-Singaporean-Rajasthani language drama, written and directed by Anup Singh, The Song of Scorpions stars late actor Irrfan Khan. The film stars Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing and Irrfan Khan as a camel trader. Releasing on April 28

Agent

Director: Surender Reddy

The pan-Indian spy-action thriller, Agent, is a Telugu film with English subtitles. The Akhil Akkineni and Mammothy-starrer also has Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, Vikranjeet Virk. Urvashi Rautela makes a special appearance. Releases on April 28.

Film: Sisu

Director: Jalmari Helander

This historical-action English film is written and directed by Jalmari Helander. Set in Finnish Lapland during World War II, the film follows a person who attempts to secure his gold from a Nazi death squad. It stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan and Mimosa Willamo. Releasing on April 28

Polite Society

Director: Nida Manzoor

The British comedy drama follows a martial artist-in-training, who believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. Manzoor’s debut direction stars Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Akshay Khanna, Nimra Bucha and Jeff Mirza. Releasing on April 28

On the OTT stage

Citadel (Prime Video)

Created by David Weil

Citadel

Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel streams on Amazon Prime. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas headline the project. Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the six-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles as well. Premiers on April 28 with two episodes dropping on the day and one episode launching weekly through May 26.

U-Turn on ZEE5

Director: Arif Khan

Alaya F, Rajesh Sharma and Aashim Gulati feature in this ZEE5 original film. This supernatural thriller revolves around a budding journalist investigating bike riders violating traffic rules. Things turn sinister when she becomes a suspect in the murder of one of the motorists.

Netflix also sees life and journey of Argentinean rock star Fito Paez in Love After Music; Danish series The Nurse and reality series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. There is Court Lady on MX Player. Lionsgate Play sees thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and psychological thriller Hard Candy. Among the sequels are Sweet Tooth Season 2 and Firefly Lane Season 2 on Netflix.

Regional flavours

Marathi romantic drama Ved on Disney+ Hotstar; Telugu period action drama Dasara on Netflix; Tamil neo noir action thriller Pathu Thala on Amazon Prime Video; Malayalam historical drama Thuramukham on SonyLIV – there is plenty to choose among films on OTT this week. (Inputs by Dharmapal)