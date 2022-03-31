If you want to grab a bite at your favourite restaurant, don't forget your mask etiquette

Abha Chaudhary

Etiquette changes as society changes, and mask etiquette is something that should now be in our social skills toolbox.

A mask is an important accessory. It’s an indispensable part of our grooming. But when it comes to dining out, there are still some grey areas in terms of social guidelines.

Let’s get this straight. Face masks have become the new normal because they help prevent respiratory droplets from making contact while we interact with others. In other words, your mask is dirty! Avoid placing used masks on the table to minimise the spread of germs. Tucking it under your table mat or charger plate can be as devastating for the others.

If the mask doesn’t fit you snuggly then know it’s time to discard it. Constantly fidgeting with an ill-fitted mask and using the same contaminated hands to pass and eat food can be annoying.

Having a face mask on when walking into a restaurant is good social etiquette. It shows you care! We must never take our mask off and keep it aside nonchalantly on the table, nor should we pull it down and just wear it on our chin while we eat away happily. Keeping it dangling on one ear is taboo!

Remove it first and cover it with a paper towel to keep it clean. Then, keep it in your pockets or handbags. Many restaurants are providing guests with mask bags made from paper or plastic to store their masks. In fact, a very easy hack would be to carry a clean ziplock bag where you can store your mask.

One may ask “should I put my mask on between bites?” and “can I leave my mask off until I leave the restaurant?” It’s not recommended for diners to put their mask on and take it off between bites. While it sounds like the polite thing to do, you’re actually increasing the risk of contaminating your mask. If you need to use the restroom while eating, please ensure you sanitize your hands, and put the mask back on. Once you finish the meal put your mask on. It’s imperative that restaurants enforce strict face mask regulations to keep their guests safe to enhance their dine-in experience and simultaneously assure the staff of a sanitary work environment. High-touch areas like table tops and chairs must be sanitized. So, if you are able to grab a bite at your favourite restaurant, don’t forget your mask etiquette! Once you are seated and the food is served, you know where to store the mask!

(Chaudhary is a Chandigarh-based image and style consultant)