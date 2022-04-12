If your birthday is on April 12

Madan Gupta Spatu

The number 12 people are highly creative, individualistic, and unconventional. Mental anguish will aggravate due to failures. Displeasure of superiors/bosses will be quite evident. Family atmosphere will also not be cordial. Travel could be troublesome. You may not be able to cope with your parents. Don’t adopt undesirable means for quick monetary gains. Working/service conditions shall not be satisfactory. Quarrels with friends or colleagues are on the cards. You will face health hazards. Be methodical in your approach. There could be a danger of an accident/mishap. Try to build your confidence to cope with awkward situations. Career continues to transform this year.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1,4,2 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate saffron dresses.

You share your birthday with Bejoy Nambiar (April 12, 1979). He is a film director and screenplay writer in Bollywood. He was the winner of Sony PIX’s Gateway to Hollywood. He marked his feature film debut with Shaitan (2011).