If your birthday is on April 2

Madan Gupta Spatu
You are ruled by the moon and number two. You have a great talent for working with others; you possess tact and refinement. You have a highly developed intuition. The coming year will be full of opportunities and changes. Employees will gain momentum in their careers. The business class will face disappointment. Until December, hunger for adventure will grow. Your views on life are changing. Connections with people from different cultures can open up opportunities for you to grow personally. Teaching and sharing knowledge should be your focus. It’s a good time for those working in the fields of publishing, writing and media.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & moon stone
Charity on birthday: Donate medicines.
You share your birthday with Kapil Sharma (April 2, 1981), who is a stand-up comedian, TV presenter, actor and producer. The combo of 2 and 7 in his birth date, which represents the moon, ensures a higher plane of imagination. His coming period will be eclipsed due to Rahu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties
Inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Aus...
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years