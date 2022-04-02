If your birthday is on April 2

Madan Gupta Spatu

You are ruled by the moon and number two. You have a great talent for working with others; you possess tact and refinement. You have a highly developed intuition. The coming year will be full of opportunities and changes. Employees will gain momentum in their careers. The business class will face disappointment. Until December, hunger for adventure will grow. Your views on life are changing. Connections with people from different cultures can open up opportunities for you to grow personally. Teaching and sharing knowledge should be your focus. It’s a good time for those working in the fields of publishing, writing and media.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & moon stone

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines.

You share your birthday with Kapil Sharma (April 2, 1981), who is a stand-up comedian, TV presenter, actor and producer. The combo of 2 and 7 in his birth date, which represents the moon, ensures a higher plane of imagination. His coming period will be eclipsed due to Rahu.