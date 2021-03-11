If your birthday is on April 22

Madan Gupta Spatu
The coming time will be good for love birds. You can buy a new vehicle or a home. Some differences can crop up among relatives. Do not invest anywhere in excitement. Be careful about your health. You will find it easier to develop beneficial health routines from the mid to the end of the year. If you’re addicted to anything, it will be easier for you to conquer those habits. Keeping your weight stable will be a major challenge this year, but try to stay disciplined. Rivals can cause harm in October, so be careful. Avoid unlawful acts. You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You are not always logical, but very alert. Your efforts will bear fruit.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Amber Heard (April 22, 1986), who is an American actress. After a series of small roles, Heard had her first starring role in the 2006 horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She also gained recognition for supporting roles in the films Never Back Down (2008) and Pineapple Express (2008).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered