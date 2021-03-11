If your birthday is on April 22

Madan Gupta Spatu

The coming time will be good for love birds. You can buy a new vehicle or a home. Some differences can crop up among relatives. Do not invest anywhere in excitement. Be careful about your health. You will find it easier to develop beneficial health routines from the mid to the end of the year. If you’re addicted to anything, it will be easier for you to conquer those habits. Keeping your weight stable will be a major challenge this year, but try to stay disciplined. Rivals can cause harm in October, so be careful. Avoid unlawful acts. You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You are not always logical, but very alert. Your efforts will bear fruit.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Amber Heard (April 22, 1986), who is an American actress. After a series of small roles, Heard had her first starring role in the 2006 horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She also gained recognition for supporting roles in the films Never Back Down (2008) and Pineapple Express (2008).