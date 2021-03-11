If your birthday is on April 27

Madan Gupta Spatu

People born on April 27 love luxury and comfort. Anger and jealousy run exceedingly high. The stars will help you gain property and vehicles along with gems and ornaments. You will spend lavishly on family members and relatives. Before making a big investment, you must think twice or consult with an experienced person. Jupiter will be favourable and you will make progress at workplace. In July, you are likely to get relocated. Those searching for a job will find one. Business will bring better profit as compared to the previous year. Beware of financial fraud. Overall, prosperity is assured. The year is going to be favourable for students. Students will be focused on their studies.

Positive colours: Red, yellow & white.

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with

Jenna-Louise Coleman (April 27, 1986), who is an actress. She is known for playing Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera Emmerdale, Clara Oswald in the science-fiction series Doctor Who, Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria, Joanna Lindsay in the crime series The Cry.