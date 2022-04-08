If your birthday is on April 8

Madan Gupta Spatu
The number eight gives you the power and potential to achieve great things. During this period, you will be full of zeal and enthusiasm. Short distance travels shall be comfortable as well as rewarding. The family will remain happy. You will take decisions at the spur of the moment and they will turn out to be appropriate. Your contacts with people will increase. Service conditions will also improve. Things will start coming your way. Projects that you have been working on behind the scenes or that you’ve left unfinished might come to fruition or you could be using them to further your career. Your career might involve more altruistic goals. It is important for you to be totally honest.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Allu Arjun (April 8, 1982), actor who predominantly works in Telugu films. Allu is a recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards South and five Nandi Awards. He was recently seen in the super-hit movie Pushpa: The Rise (2021).
