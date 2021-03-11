If your birthday is on August 10

Madan Gupta Spatu

As the year ends, the cosmos is encouraging you to tidy up any loose ends in your love life. Maybe you need to sort out a problem with your beloved or you’ve got to work out what a certain someone really means to you. This will also be an excellent time to put finishing touches to any creative project that you’re working on, so that you can then embark on something new. It’s time to sort out anything that’s been bothering you recently, before it gets any worse or starts to cause you sleepless nights. You’re very good at turning a blind eye to anything unpleasant, but you have to face up to what’s going on in your life.

Positive colours: Golden & red.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 7.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate green pulses.

You share your birthday with Kylie Jenner (August 10, 1977, California), who is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman. She starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, and is the founder and owner of the company Kylie Cosmetics.