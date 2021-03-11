If your birthday is on August 12

Madan Gupta Spatu
Being born on the 12th day of August, you are subjected to rapid ups and downs. The energy of three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. There is a restlessness in your nature, but you often portray an easygoing attitude. Do not overspend on entertainment and luxuries. Health condition of a family member will cause some stress. You should learn some lessons from your defeats. If you run away from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. Breaking a bad habit will make you feel a lot better. You tend to be really hard on yourself when you fall short of your goals. Be more forgiving.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Sara Ali Khan (August 12, 1995), who is a Bollywood actress. She starred in Aanand L. Rai’s drama Atrangi Re. She acted in hit movies like Kedarnath and Simmba. She will shine in 2024 as per her lucky number eight.
