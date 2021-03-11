If your birthday is on August 13

Madan Gupta Spatu

Sincere and honest, you are a serious, hardworking individual. You want to improve yourself by learning a new skill or exploring a new territory. Unfortunately, a friend or relative needs you to stay close to home. Limitations may be imposed by the energy of number four. Your feelings are somewhat repressed at times. Your intolerance and insistence on complete accuracy can be irritating to some. Domestic worries will make you anxious. Sudden inflow of funds will take care of your bills and immediate expenses. Love, companionship and bonding are on the cards. Efforts made to improve your looks and personality will turn out to your satisfaction.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite

Charity on birthday: Donate blue soaps.

You share your birthday with Kamya Panjabi (August 13, 1979), who is a film and television actress. She played negative characters in many TV serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She participated in Bigg Boss 7. She will face a period of struggle.