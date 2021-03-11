If your birthday is on August 14

Madan Gupta Spatu

With a birthday on the 14th, your charisma makes you a popular figure. Planning is favoured, so put in the preparation time and lay the foundation. You may be eager to get into the building phase, but a certain issue or party will stand in your way. Your willingness to get help and explore options will help. Don’t get exasperated by problems. This year you will learn how to be calm and it is one of the greatest lessons in life. Repose a little more faith in yourself, as it will go a long way to boost your confidence. Those born after 1980 will be independent, have heaps of initiative and high possibilities of increased earnings. This is a very good period to broaden your horizons on a mental and spiritual level.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Distribute national flags

You share your birthday with singer Sunidhi Chauhan (August 14, 1983, New Delhi), who began performing at the age of five and made her debut at 13 with the film Shastra (1996). She won the first singing reality show titled Meri Awaz Suno.