If your birthday is on August 23

Madan Gupta Spatu
Business-owners can expect a lot of profit. You are likely to travel abroad for work this year. You will get new opportunities in various fields. Investigate the documents properly before investing in gold, silver or property; otherwise, you can be cheated. Proper plans will lead to better business. It is advisable to avoid direct contact with your competitors. Married couples will face several problems till October. Bad health of your spouse will weaken your financial situation. In December, you will feel energetic from within, which will increase your speed. Visiting your childhood home will lift your spirits. You’ll have a lot of fun discovering what has changed.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate blood
You share your birthday with Vaani Kapoor (August 23, 1988, Delhi), who made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. She is known for her work in the film Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh, and in the movie War with Hrithik Roshan.
