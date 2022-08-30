If your birthday is on August 30

Madan Gupta Spatu

You are artistic in nature and filled with creative energy. If you want to change situations for the better or make some radical alterations to an area of your life, then this is the year. This will be very exciting and you’ll soon be looking around for other improvements that you can make. But don’t get carried away and impose your ideas on others without consulting them first. Social service will bring great happiness. Enhance your knowledge and improve your interpersonal skills to make progress in career. Financial matters will not be favourable. Expenses for health of your elders are on the cards. Family issues will be bothersome. This is not a good time to get embroiled in a legal matter.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate red apples

You share your birthday with Guru Randhawa (August 30, 1991, Gurdaspur), who is a Punjabi singer, known for the songs Lahore, Patola, Fashion and more. In 2020, Guru made his second international collaboration Surma Surma with British artiste Jay Sean.