If your birthday is on December 10

Being number one, you have leadership qualities and can easily gain support and trust of others. February will bring confidence. You will have a good reputation on the professional front. There will be many opportunities to spend time with your family. March can prove to be stressful in married life. A venture in partnership will see some ups and downs. Frequent travel is indicated. Keep yourself away from critical situations to avoid tension. Your relatives will support you financially. Your relations with your domestic and international clients will get better. If you are looking for a partner, you’ll have an excellent opportunity to start a relationship.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate mosquito repellents.
You share your birthday with Anjana Sukhani (December 10, 1978), who is a model and actress. She was featured in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan. She also acted in Golmaal Returns. As per her stars, she won’t go far in this career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...