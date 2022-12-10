If your birthday is on December 10

Being number one, you have leadership qualities and can easily gain support and trust of others. February will bring confidence. You will have a good reputation on the professional front. There will be many opportunities to spend time with your family. March can prove to be stressful in married life. A venture in partnership will see some ups and downs. Frequent travel is indicated. Keep yourself away from critical situations to avoid tension. Your relatives will support you financially. Your relations with your domestic and international clients will get better. If you are looking for a partner, you’ll have an excellent opportunity to start a relationship.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate mosquito repellents.

You share your birthday with Anjana Sukhani (December 10, 1978), who is a model and actress. She was featured in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan. She also acted in Golmaal Returns. As per her stars, she won’t go far in this career.