If your birthday is on December 12

Madan Gupta Spatu
The energy of three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. You will be subjected to rapid ups and downs. The coming year will be quite good for your career. November and December will be very good for your financial condition. Your decision making ability will increase. Students will also get academic success. Family life seems favourable and blissful. The health of your parents will also improve. The period after March will bring good news for business people. You will be able to fulfill your aspiration and that would enhance happiness. Relationship with your loved ones will be happy and smooth.
Positive colours: Yellow, purple & red
Select days: Thursday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 3
Gems recommended: Sunahla & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate white dresses.
You share your birthday with Rajinikanth (December12, 1950), who is an actor. He has acted in about 200 movies. Due to the malefic Saturn in his horoscope, he may face respiratory and gastrointestinal problem. But he has a long life and will continue to entertain.
