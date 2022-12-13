If your birthday is on December 13

Madan Gupta Spatu

Be careful about accepting any new proposal. You also need to control your ego. In case you remain unsuccessful in this regard, then you can lose many opportunities. You will have to take some tough decisions in order to make your lifestyle better. You will be successful in making your dream home and buying property too. If employed, you will get promoted. At the same time, there will be an increase in income and you will find new resources to earn more. If you are associated with a foreign firm in terms of your job or business, you can get good monetary benefits. If you are married, then this year is going to bring some major changes for you.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 &8

Gems recommended: White sapphire & gomed

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Meghna Gulzar (December 13, 1973, Mumbai), who is a writer, director and producer. She is the daughter of lyricist Gulzar and actress Raakhee. After debuting as a screenwriter with her father’s 1999 directorial Hu Tu Tu, she directed the critically acclaimed Talvar.