If your birthday is on December 16

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 16th day of this month indicates that you are relatively inflexible and insist on being independent. You need a good deal of time to rest and meditate. Work front will make you realise all your goals. December is not the right month to act. Property cases will be solved out of court. If there has been a persisting problem between you and any member of your family, it will be solved amicably. The year will give a fresh start to your love relationship. You will bare your heart. It will be a smooth-sailing for you at the job front, which will offer better stability and growth. Your popularity gets a big boost and you can ride the wave for longer than you’d expect.

Positive colours: White & cream.

Select days: Wednesday & Friday.

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7.

Gems recommended: Moonstone & diamond.

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with singer Harshdeep Kaur (December 16, 1986, Delhi), of Katya Karoon fame. She is popularly known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’. After winning two reality shows, Kaur released her first Bollywood song Sajna Mai Haari.