If your birthday is on December 18

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on the 18th day of December, you are a team player, but still maintain individual identity. There is a philanthropic approach to business in which you are likely to find yourself. You have executive abilities as you are very much the organiser and administrator. You are broad minded, tolerant and generous, a person who can inspire others with imaginative ideas. If you are planning to invest then do it in March and June. It will be a right time to go for temporary investment.
Positive colours: Yellow & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 3 & 9
Gems recommended: Moonga
& white coral
Charity on birthday: Donate
bakery items.
You share your birthday with Richa Chadda (December18, 1986), who debuted in the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! She acted in Gangs of Wasseypur. The year will prove to be a milestone in her career and family life.
