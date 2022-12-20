If your birthday is on December 20

Madan Gupta Spatu

The year will be very good for students born after 2000. If appearing for competitive exams, you will get positive results. You will enjoy your love life. A property deal will materialise and bring fabulous gains. You may get reasonable offer if you are planning to buy a vehicle. Construction work undertaken now will finish to your satisfaction. This year will be perfect to plan something exciting and entertaining with friends. The big astrological advice for the coming year is to manage your finances to avoid debt. In May-June your mother’s health will deteriorate. So, take care of her health. Blessings of the elderly members of the house will be with you.

Positive colours: Pink and beige.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.

Gems recommended: Opal & moon stone.

You share your birthday with Sohail Khan (December 20,1970), who is a son of Salim Khan and brother of Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan. He returned to direction with the film Jai Ho. Sohail will be successful as a writer and director as per his stars. Charity on birthday: Donate blood.