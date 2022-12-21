If your birthday is on December 21

Madan Gupta Spatu
Number three indicates that the sources of love and wisdom are within your grasp. This number is also associated with luck. Professional people will make progress. If you own a business, move forward carefully because there are chances of incurring losses. However, with constant vigilance, you can expand your business, and also make profitable deals. If preparing for competitive exams then this year will surprise you pleasantly. Chances of getting admission in a reputed educational institute are quite high. The combined impact of Jupiter and Saturn’s transit will make this year stand out financially. However, expenses will remain out of control. Therefore, you are advised not to make investment in ventures where risk is involved.
Positive colours: Khaki & maroon.
Select days: Sunday & Thursday.
Favourable numbers: 1, 3 & 9.
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby.
Charity on birthday: Feed animals.
You share your birthday
with Govinda (December 21, 1963), who has acted in over 150 films since his debut in 1986. He had a low phase from 2002 to 2005 because of his Rahu dasha. He will be successful as a producer after 2025.
