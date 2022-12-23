If your birthday is on December 23

Madan Gupta Spatu

Mercury, indicated by number five, makes you honest, sincere and a good strategist. While you cannot be intimidated by force, you melt in thez warmth of friendship and goodness. The first half of 2023 is perfect for you. Your energy is abundant and your confidence and drive are all you need to succeed. You may have some minor health problems. If unmarried, someone special will come in your life soon. If unemployed, you are sure to get a job or start your own business. News of an important project, perhaps from overseas, will be encouraging. Investments made in new ventures will bring good returns. Some of you are likely to travel abroad.

Positive colours: Green & yellow

Select days: Sunday & Wednesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Help the poor.

You share your birthday with Sonali Raut (December23, 1990), who is an actor. She was seen in the Bollywood film, Great Grand Masti. She did an item song, Lipstick Laga Ke. The combination of Mercury and Mars has much to offer in terms of career.