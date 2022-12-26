If your birthday is on December 26

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 26th day of this month suggests that you are fortunate financially. Being number eight, you are strong, self- reliant, aggressive and intelligent. You are bestowed with high intuition and extra-ordinary creativity. Musicians, play writers, copywriters, singers and artists will get new ideas. Plan out things to get satisfactory results. This year is excellent for your career. Students will have success in all sorts of examinations. Unemployed people are likely to get employment. You will bring improvement in your working style under the guidelines of experienced people. Things will be positive on the work front.

Positive colours: Pink & blue

Select days: Saturday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & neeli

Charity on birthday: Donate turmeric milk.

You share your birthday with Jared Leto (December 26, 1971), who is an American actor and musician. He starred in films, Suicide Squad, Morbius and House of Gucci. He has received numerous accolades including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.