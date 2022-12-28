If your birthday is on December 28

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number one suggests that you are struggling with negativity. Think why and refocus your mind towards your desires rather than your fears. The year is going to be quite good. If you are battling some legal issues, there are chances of success. You will get some kind of benefit from the government. If you are trying to accumulate wealth, then you will get success in 2025. April to September can be a bit challenging, and during this time, your expenses will increase. You will enjoy good health. Career will take off next year.

Positive colours: White & brown.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Take care of animals.

You share your birthday with

Sienna Miller (December 28, 1981), who is an American-British actress. Born in New York City and raised in London, she began her career as a model. She became popular after acting in films like Layer Cake and Alfie. She also acted in Factory Girl and The Edge of Love, and was nominated for the 2008 BAFTA Rising Star Award.