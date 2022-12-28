If your birthday is on December 28

Madan Gupta Spatu
Number one suggests that you are struggling with negativity. Think why and refocus your mind towards your desires rather than your fears. The year is going to be quite good. If you are battling some legal issues, there are chances of success. You will get some kind of benefit from the government. If you are trying to accumulate wealth, then you will get success in 2025. April to September can be a bit challenging, and during this time, your expenses will increase. You will enjoy good health. Career will take off next year.
Positive colours: White & brown.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 9.
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby.
Charity on birthday: Take care of animals.
You share your birthday with
Sienna Miller (December 28, 1981), who is an American-British actress. Born in New York City and raised in London, she began her career as a model. She became popular after acting in films like Layer Cake and Alfie. She also acted in Factory Girl and The Edge of Love, and was nominated for the 2008 BAFTA Rising Star Award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother