If your birthday is on December 30

Madan Gupta Spatu
Number three has a friendly and outgoing vibration. Kind, positive and optimistic, people born under this number enjoy life and they have a good sense of humour. Ruled by Jupiter, you are adventurous. The year 2023 is expected to be very good. Health will remain good. It will be a suitable year for your family life. Your reputation in society will be enhanced. You will be getting support and cooperation of your relatives. If there is some legal issue in the family then it is likely to get resolved. This year will be average in terms of academics. Students will not be very happy with their performance. You must carefully consider your next step.
Positive colours: Green, purple & mauve
Select days: Thursday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Emerald & turmali
Charity on birthday: Donate vegetables.
You share your birthday with Gurleen Chopra (December 30, 1984), who started her career as a model in a music video. She acted in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. Her Punjabi film Hashar was a hit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee