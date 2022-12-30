If your birthday is on December 30

Madan Gupta Spatu

Number three has a friendly and outgoing vibration. Kind, positive and optimistic, people born under this number enjoy life and they have a good sense of humour. Ruled by Jupiter, you are adventurous. The year 2023 is expected to be very good. Health will remain good. It will be a suitable year for your family life. Your reputation in society will be enhanced. You will be getting support and cooperation of your relatives. If there is some legal issue in the family then it is likely to get resolved. This year will be average in terms of academics. Students will not be very happy with their performance. You must carefully consider your next step.

Positive colours: Green, purple & mauve

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Emerald & turmali

Charity on birthday: Donate vegetables.

You share your birthday with Gurleen Chopra (December 30, 1984), who started her career as a model in a music video. She acted in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. Her Punjabi film Hashar was a hit.