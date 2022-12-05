If your birthday is on December 5

Madan Gupta Spatu
Being Sagittarius and ruled by Mercury, you are highly knowledgeable. But you tend to learn less from books and more from day-to-day interaction with people. Involve yourself in some charity work, but do not expect to be honoured by social organisations for the same. If you are planning to go abroad for further studies, the time is favourable. You are likely to suffer muscular strains, backache and problems in your joints, so take proper care of your health. Enjoy the present with a playful attitude and let the future take care of itself, do not worry too much. Although you might face certain difficulties, do not give up as you will ultimately succeed in your endeavours.
Positive colours: Turquoise & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & Ruby
Charity on Birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Manish Malhotra (December 5, 1966, Mumbai), who is a celebrity fashion designer. Malhotra made his costume designing debut with the film Swarg (1990), starring Rajesh Khanna, Govinda and Juhi Chawla.
