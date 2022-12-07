If your birthday is on December 7

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on the 7th day of this month, you are spiritual, scientific, sensitive, dignified and analytical. News of an important project from overseas will be encouraging. Investments made in new ventures are likely to bring good returns. Despite some roadblocks, family interactions will reach a new level. You will be able to control people and situations and achieve what you want. You will enjoy spending time with your children. Speculation is not for you, so you should stay away from gambling and risky investments. This is one of the luckiest years in terms of finance. Plan things in advance. Avoid selfish persons as they can give you some tension. Investment in jewellery will bring prosperity. Avoid raising controversial issues.
Positive colours: White & yellow.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.
Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond.
Charity on birthday: Donate plants.
You share your birthday with Shekhar Suman
(December 7), who started his acting career with Utsav opposite Rekha in 1985. He is the father of Adhyayan Suman, a film actor. He will continue to shine in the entertainment world for a long time.
