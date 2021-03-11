If your birthday is on June 11

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your birth on the 11th day makes you something of a dreamer and an idealist. The number 11 is the giver, an innovator with an unmistakable streak of humanitarianism. You know how to keep calm. Complete big tasks with the support of your family. Your earnings will remain good. Benefits from foreign contacts will pour in. You will also get success in government or state-related matters and you will get new opportunities. You should deal with people judicially. A gainful period will commence after July. You should guard against illnesses during the coming time. You should also weigh your words well.
Positive colours: White & blue
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Peter Dinklage (June 11, 1969), who is an American film and stage actor. For portraying Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series a record four times. He also received a Golden Globe Award in 2011 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2020 for the role.
