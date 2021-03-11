If your birthday is on June 3

Madan Gupta Spatu
You have a highly developed intuition. Some changes at home will lead to problems with loved ones. Beware of bringing personal issues to work. Be proactive about creating a healthy transition. Ego will cause problems and bitterness in your relationship, which will majorly affect your married life. This progressive period will last. You will enjoy life and gains from various aspects. After November, a dip in stamina will be felt. Expenses will rise. You should avoid too many commitments after August. Avoid the tendency to get into arguments with influential people. Yours is the number of self-expression—rich in imagination and spirit.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby.
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Rafael Nadal Parera (June 3, 1986), who is a Spanish professional tennis player. He has won 21 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He has won 91 ATP singles titles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police