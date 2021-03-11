If your birthday is on June 3

Madan Gupta Spatu

You have a highly developed intuition. Some changes at home will lead to problems with loved ones. Beware of bringing personal issues to work. Be proactive about creating a healthy transition. Ego will cause problems and bitterness in your relationship, which will majorly affect your married life. This progressive period will last. You will enjoy life and gains from various aspects. After November, a dip in stamina will be felt. Expenses will rise. You should avoid too many commitments after August. Avoid the tendency to get into arguments with influential people. Yours is the number of self-expression—rich in imagination and spirit.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Rafael Nadal Parera (June 3, 1986), who is a Spanish professional tennis player. He has won 21 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He has won 91 ATP singles titles.