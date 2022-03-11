The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your number 11 and the Moon make you an honest, responsible, t, intelligent and broadminded person. You naturally attract materialistic things. You will do well in business. So you will have money as long as you are focused, organised and stick to your budget. You have the capacity to earn more using your intellect and tact. You’ve shown tremendous patience last year, now is the time to start developing and asking questions. Your faith will help you in achieving goals that you have been aiming for long now. Seek the blessings of elders. An old acquaintance or relative will be affectionate towards you. Do not overspend on entertainment and luxuries.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & Moonstone

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Mohit Chauhan (March 11, 1966, Nahan), who is a singer. He is known for his songs in Rockstar, Barfi and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Mohit was a part of the Silk Route band. He has received two Filmfare awards in the Best Male Playback Singer category.