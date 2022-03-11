The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your number 11 and the Moon make you an honest, responsible, t, intelligent and broadminded person. You naturally attract materialistic things. You will do well in business. So you will have money as long as you are focused, organised and stick to your budget. You have the capacity to earn more using your intellect and tact. You’ve shown tremendous patience last year, now is the time to start developing and asking questions. Your faith will help you in achieving goals that you have been aiming for long now. Seek the blessings of elders. An old acquaintance or relative will be affectionate towards you. Do not overspend on entertainment and luxuries.
Positive colours: White & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & Moonstone
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Mohit Chauhan (March 11, 1966, Nahan), who is a singer. He is known for his songs in Rockstar, Barfi and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Mohit was a part of the Silk Route band. He has received two Filmfare awards in the Best Male Playback Singer category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation
A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...
India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row
The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...
Battle for India will be decided in 2024, 'saheb' knows this: Prashant Kishor as BJP sweeps 4 states
Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post
Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November